Govt took tough decisions in best national interest: Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister, Mian Javed Latif on Friday said the government has taken tough decisions in the best national interest.

On point of order in the National Assembly, he said the government of PTI had destroyed national economy and was ousted through legal and constitutional ways owing to its inefficiency, bad governance and wrong policies.

He proposed the current economic situation in the country should also be discussed in National Security Committee to identify those responsible for it. He said notice should also be taken of statements given by the PTI chief and former Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He said that former PM(Imran Khan) was maligning the national institutions and should be held accountable for his unjust criticism against the state institutions.

"I was trialed on alleged charges but I was innocent and faced the court proceedings as a law abiding citizen of the country. Imran Khan has crossed all limits while criticizing the state institutions which is reprimandable and the quarter concerned should take note of that" he added.