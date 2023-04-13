Govt took unpopular decisions to save country from bankruptcy: Ihsan Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Thursday termed the restoration of the economy a "difficult task" where the incumbent government soon after coming into power took some unpopular decisions to save the country from bankruptcy.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the economy of Pakistan was destroyed in the previous four years' regime, but the government of the coalition parties was striving hard to improve it till the next elections.

The present government's decisions were aimed to improve the economic situation, he said, adding, PTI Chief Imran Khan is a man of U-turns, but setting aside all differences, it is high time for all political parties including PTI to adopt the course of dialogue and resolve the political crisis in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that all prior actions for the 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and the government was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.