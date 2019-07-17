UrduPoint.com
Govt Took Various Initiatives To Provide Best Postal Service: PMG

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

The present government has taken various initiatives to provide the best postal service to the masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The present government has taken various initiatives to provide the best postal service to the masses.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Post Master General (PMG) Punjab Khalid Idrees Ranjha said the government departments were now bound to dispatch their posts through Pakistan postal service.

A project has also been started for transfer of funds through National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) under which people can now transfer their amounts in foreign accounts without deduction charges.

Pakistan Post has also introduced a scheme for youngsters to enable them to start their own business, he added.

He said the department was also facilitating people who were starting small businesses and fruitful results were also being received from this initiative.

A small saving scheme was also being offered to low income segment of society and lot of people were getting benefit from the scheme, he added.

The PMG said that latest technology was being introduced in twelve thousand post offices across the country while all offices would also be interlinked through central system for ensuring fast services.

The postal service has also established a citizen complaint portal through which all complaints were being resolved on priority basis, he added.

