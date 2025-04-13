Govt tractor scheme termed a game changer for farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Member of National Assembly of PML-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the government's initiative to provide tractors on easy terms is a significant step towards transforming the lives of farmers and uplifting the agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a tractor distribution ceremony held at the office of the Agriculture Department on Sunday, where documents of the tractors were handed over to selected farmers.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the farming community and is working proactively to resolve them.

He especially praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her revolutionary reforms across various sectors, which are now yielding visible results.

“She is the most effective Chief Minister in Pakistan's history, who has introduced ease for people in every walk of life – whether it's housing, business, health, or agriculture,” he said. “Today’s tractor distribution event is a clear reflection of her people-centered approach.”

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that despite current difficulties, the government has taken steps to support farmers, including the provision of fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural loans, along with the tractor scheme.

“InshaAllah, more improvements would follow in the days to come,” he said.

The event was attended by Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, other departmental officials, and a large number of progressive farmers.