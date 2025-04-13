Open Menu

Govt Tractor Scheme Termed A Game Changer For Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Govt tractor scheme termed a game changer for farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Member of National Assembly of PML-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the government's initiative to provide tractors on easy terms is a significant step towards transforming the lives of farmers and uplifting the agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a tractor distribution ceremony held at the office of the Agriculture Department on Sunday, where documents of the tractors were handed over to selected farmers.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the farming community and is working proactively to resolve them.

He especially praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her revolutionary reforms across various sectors, which are now yielding visible results.

“She is the most effective Chief Minister in Pakistan's history, who has introduced ease for people in every walk of life – whether it's housing, business, health, or agriculture,” he said. “Today’s tractor distribution event is a clear reflection of her people-centered approach.”

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that despite current difficulties, the government has taken steps to support farmers, including the provision of fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural loans, along with the tractor scheme.

“InshaAllah, more improvements would follow in the days to come,” he said.

The event was attended by Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, other departmental officials, and a large number of progressive farmers.

Recent Stories

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

25 minutes ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

40 minutes ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

55 minutes ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

1 hour ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

1 hour ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrike destroys emergency building of G ..

Israeli airstrike destroys emergency building of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 27th WETEX in September

Dubai to host 27th WETEX in September

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan