Govt Transferring Benefits To Farmer Community For Promoting Agri Sector: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for promoting agri sector: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs Malik Amir Dogar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is transferring benefits to farmer community for promotion of agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs Malik Amir Dogar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is transferring benefits to farmer community for promotion of agriculture sector.

Previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N had ignored the agriculture sector due to which farmers faced economic crises, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The farmers' community had availed direct benefits of their products due to better policies of the PTI government, he stated. An amount of Rs.1100 billion has been transferred to the farmers for selling their products in the market, he added. Commenting on import of wheat and sugar commodities, he said the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was holding number of mills in Sindh while Sharif family are running mills in the Punjab areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had taken hard decisions to root out mafia in the country.

Replying to a question about movement of Opposition parties, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PPP, and PML-N, are not the real threats for the ruling party.

Dogar said that controlling inflation is a challenge for the government and we will address the issue shortly. He claimed that the PTI would form the next government on the basis of delivery and performance. Appreciating his party performance during three years, he said tractor, motorcycle and motor car sale has been increasing day by day. He said, we have observed boom in industrial sectors besides improvement in the agriculture. The people belonging to low segment of society are enjoying benefits from "Ehsaas program" and "Kamyab Jawan" programs. The next two years, he said the government would take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to common man.

