Govt Transferring Maximum Relief To Masses: Musadiq

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

State Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was transferring maximum relief to people

The government has reduced the petroleum prices and shifted the relief to masses, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on supreme court's verdict about Article 6, he said, a committee has been constituted to collect recommendations.

He added that the recommendations would be forwarded to parliamentary forum for further discussion. He said, that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders had violated the constitution and we could file reference against the leadership of PTI for violating laws of the country.

He said that PTI leaders had used the authorities beyond their limits, adding the Parliament would take final decision regarding filing petition in the court for violating the constitution by PTI leaders.

