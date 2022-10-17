UrduPoint.com

Govt. Transfers Compensation Amount To NDMA For Payment To Flood Victims: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The Federal Government had transferred compensation amount to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for onward payment to the heirs of 1717 people, died in the recent floods, the National Assembly was informed on Monday

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the Federal Government had announced Rs 1 million compensation amount, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directions in this regard.

However, the amount would be disbursed among those who met the criteria, set for the payment.

"The Federal Government would not delay the payment to the affected families" he added.

The Minister said that for the first time, the government had made the payment within fifteen days to the affected families.

Javed Abbasi said that a joint survey would be conducted to estimate the damage of the houses in the flood-hit area for the payment.

He said that the federal government had provided all the required assistance to provinces to deal with emergency-like situations.

