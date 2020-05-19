Govt treat all provinces equally; opposition to stop blame game: PTI leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Aliya Hamza Malik Tuesday said that the Federal government was supporting all the provinces equally while Pakistan People Party leaders of Sindh are busy in political point-scoring even on Coronavirus issue.

Talking to ptv news channel, leader PTI said that the federal government was equally concerned about situation in Sindh because it was one of the federating units.

"Sindh's interests are also dear to us", she said, adding, unity is the need of the hour and a joint strategy to combat the virus will have to be formulated for efforts to be effective.

She further hailed the Supreme Court's order to reopen shopping malls and said the verdict has deliver Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of society from hunger and starvation.

"The government is maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus," she added.

She said I also appreciate the incumbent government for taking bold decisions in tough situation.

Resuming of business activities would revive the economy, she said, adding, but unfortunate People are not taking preventive measures seriously.

He said a long lockdown was not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners could not afford restrictions. However, following precautionary measures is vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus, she added.

"People must ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets," she urged.

Despite its limited resources, she said, the government has devised a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society.

Replying to a question, she said since the country's situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was not as bad as was being expected, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty would soon overcome the challenge and be one of the countries getting out of the deadly virus speedily.