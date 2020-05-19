UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Treat All Provinces Equally; Opposition To Stop Blame Game: PTI Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Govt treat all provinces equally; opposition to stop blame game: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Aliya Hamza Malik Tuesday said that the Federal government was supporting all the provinces equally while Pakistan People Party leaders of Sindh are busy in political point-scoring even on Coronavirus issue.

Talking to ptv news channel, leader PTI said that the federal government was equally concerned about situation in Sindh because it was one of the federating units.

"Sindh's interests are also dear to us", she said, adding, unity is the need of the hour and a joint strategy to combat the virus will have to be formulated for efforts to be effective.

She further hailed the Supreme Court's order to reopen shopping malls and said the verdict has deliver Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of society from hunger and starvation.

"The government is maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus," she added.

She said I also appreciate the incumbent government for taking bold decisions in tough situation.

Resuming of business activities would revive the economy, she said, adding, but unfortunate People are not taking preventive measures seriously.

He said a long lockdown was not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners could not afford restrictions. However, following precautionary measures is vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus, she added.

"People must ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets," she urged.

Despite its limited resources, she said, the government has devised a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society.

Replying to a question, she said since the country's situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was not as bad as was being expected, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty would soon overcome the challenge and be one of the countries getting out of the deadly virus speedily.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan People Party Business Market All From Government Unity Foods Limited PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 939 deaths after 43, 966 cases of ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

9 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.