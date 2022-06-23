Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: Miftah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied parties tried hard to provide maximum relief to the masses in the budget.

Talking to a private news channel he said if the government was imposing taxes on lower income class, the only reason was agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on difficult terms with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government was also broadening and deepening the tax net in this regard to meet targets.

He said the government was very thankful the Chinese government for facilitating transaction in which Chinese consortium of banks on Tuesday signed an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement.

Miftah Ismail said a good news is expected from IMF by the end of current week as Pakistan government is close to an agreement with the Fund, all budget related issues had been settled with the IMF, he added.

He said the situation in which we were going through, ruling elite do not bother to pay taxes which was liability of the class and the government will impose one time tax on rich and heavy (richer) companies.

Finance Minister said the government was also enhancing tax target upto 438 billion rupees and suggestion to receive tax on GIDC upto 200 billion by IMF was rejected by the government, he added.

He criticized the policies of Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf as the deficit soar 5000 billion this year and the government also spent billion of rupees in term of subsidy which was caused of PTI tenure.

The mister in reply said if the prices of petroleum prices reduces in international market the public will definitely get benefit from this in shape of reduction of prices.