Govt. tried to equate all requirements as per resources in federal budget 2020-21; says Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government achieved remarkable success during the last fiscal year especially in its first nine months while all financial needs had been equated as per resources in this federal budget 2020-21.

He stated this while concluding discussion on the Finance Bill 2020-21 in the Senate. The minister said the government tried to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the economy by pursuing a prudent strategy.

He said that presenting a tax free budget while enhancing allocations for development as well as education and health budgets in the face of coronavirus showed the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the all the economic indicators were showing positive trends prior to the break out of the pandemic. He said we reduced the current account deficit by 73 percent, trade deficit 31 percent and fiscal deficit to 3.8 percent in the first nine months of current fiscal year. He said it was also for the first time that our Primary surplus remained positive. During this period FBR collections were also witnessing 17 percent growth and non-tax revenue saw an increase of 134 percent. He said Foreign Direct Investment also doubled from one billion Dollars to two billion dollars and refunds of 250 billion rupees were also made to the businesses.

Hammad Azhar said the pandemic inflicted a blow to the economy as elsewhere in the world. To cope with the situation, the government gave a mega stimulus package and under this the payments were made to all the provinces, he added.

The minister said that Rs.

75 billion were allocated for bulk purchases of Personal protective equipment'. He said Pakistan today was producing PPEs. He said cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees each has been given to sixteen million people in addition we also paid the electricity bills of small and medium enterprises for three months. Record wheat procurement was made with an amount of 280 billion rupees, he added.

Hammad Azhar said the government opted phased wise lifting up lockdown to protect the livelihoods of the vulnerable groups.

Sharing the main points of the next budget, the minster said that no new tax had been imposed rather a several taxes had been abolished. He said the custom duties on 1600 tariff lines of different raw materials had been abolished. Over ten withholding taxes had also been waved off, he added.

He said Rs 661 billion been set aside for the annual Public Sector Development Program. He said Balochistan had been given the biggest share in the PSDP followed by Sindh.

The minister categorically stated that the Federal government had not withheld the amounts of the provinces under the National Finance Commission and an amount of Rs 88 billion had been additional given to the Balochistan.

He assured that the recommendations of the Upper House for the Finance Bill 2020-21 would be given due consideration.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan's ranking on ease of doing business improved due to prudent policies of the government.

He said that Pakistan complied with the majority of action plans of the Financial Action Task Force. The minister said 14 out of 27 points of FATF had so far been met.