UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Tried To Equate All Requirements As Per Resources In Federal Budget 2020-21; Says Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:12 AM

Govt. tried to equate all requirements as per resources in federal budget 2020-21; says Hammad

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government achieved remarkable success during the last fiscal year especially in its first nine months while all financial needs had been equated as per resources in this federal budget 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government achieved remarkable success during the last fiscal year especially in its first nine months while all financial needs had been equated as per resources in this federal budget 2020-21.

He stated this while concluding discussion on the Finance Bill 2020-21 in the Senate. The minister said the government tried to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the economy by pursuing a prudent strategy.

He said that presenting a tax free budget while enhancing allocations for development as well as education and health budgets in the face of coronavirus showed the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the all the economic indicators were showing positive trends prior to the break out of the pandemic. He said we reduced the current account deficit by 73 percent, trade deficit 31 percent and fiscal deficit to 3.8 percent in the first nine months of current fiscal year. He said it was also for the first time that our Primary surplus remained positive. During this period FBR collections were also witnessing 17 percent growth and non-tax revenue saw an increase of 134 percent. He said Foreign Direct Investment also doubled from one billion Dollars to two billion dollars and refunds of 250 billion rupees were also made to the businesses.

Hammad Azhar said the pandemic inflicted a blow to the economy as elsewhere in the world. To cope with the situation, the government gave a mega stimulus package and under this the payments were made to all the provinces, he added.

The minister said that Rs.

75 billion were allocated for bulk purchases of Personal protective equipment'. He said Pakistan today was producing PPEs. He said cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees each has been given to sixteen million people in addition we also paid the electricity bills of small and medium enterprises for three months. Record wheat procurement was made with an amount of 280 billion rupees, he added.

Hammad Azhar said the government opted phased wise lifting up lockdown to protect the livelihoods of the vulnerable groups.

Sharing the main points of the next budget, the minster said that no new tax had been imposed rather a several taxes had been abolished. He said the custom duties on 1600 tariff lines of different raw materials had been abolished. Over ten withholding taxes had also been waved off, he added.

He said Rs 661 billion been set aside for the annual Public Sector Development Program. He said Balochistan had been given the biggest share in the PSDP followed by Sindh.

The minister categorically stated that the Federal government had not withheld the amounts of the provinces under the National Finance Commission and an amount of Rs 88 billion had been additional given to the Balochistan.

He assured that the recommendations of the Upper House for the Finance Bill 2020-21 would be given due consideration.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan's ranking on ease of doing business improved due to prudent policies of the government.

He said that Pakistan complied with the majority of action plans of the Financial Action Task Force. The minister said 14 out of 27 points of FATF had so far been met.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Balochistan Prime Minister World Electricity Business Education Budget FBR Financial Action Task Force All From Government Wheat Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

58 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.