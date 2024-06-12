Govt Tries To Provide Relief Despite Int'l Funds Agreement: Tahir Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Major (Retired) Tahir Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government has made every possible effort to provide relief to the public despite the constraints of the IMF agreement
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Major (Retired) Tahir Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government has made every possible effort to provide relief to the public despite the constraints of the IMF agreement.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament after the presentation of the 2024-25 budget in the National Assembly, he highlighted that the Federal budget includes relief measures for various sectors such as information technology, industries, and agriculture.
"For the first time, the focus has been on expanding the tax net to ensure that the burden is not placed on existing taxpayers but rather on bringing new people into the tax net," he said.
He also said that Pakistan is moving towards electric vehicles, with tax exemptions provided for this category. Additionally, taxes on large and luxury vehicles are being increased to balance the fiscal needs.
He highlighted the importance of fulfilling promises made to the public and steering the country's affairs in the right direction by working as a team. He urged everyone to participate in the budget debate and put forward suggestions for the public welfare.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-257 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy7 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive7 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division8 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities8 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge13 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar14 minutes ago
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator33 minutes ago