ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Major (Retired) Tahir Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government has made every possible effort to provide relief to the public despite the constraints of the IMF agreement.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament after the presentation of the 2024-25 budget in the National Assembly, he highlighted that the Federal budget includes relief measures for various sectors such as information technology, industries, and agriculture.

"For the first time, the focus has been on expanding the tax net to ensure that the burden is not placed on existing taxpayers but rather on bringing new people into the tax net," he said.

He also said that Pakistan is moving towards electric vehicles, with tax exemptions provided for this category. Additionally, taxes on large and luxury vehicles are being increased to balance the fiscal needs.

He highlighted the importance of fulfilling promises made to the public and steering the country's affairs in the right direction by working as a team. He urged everyone to participate in the budget debate and put forward suggestions for the public welfare.