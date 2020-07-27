UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Tries To Stabilize Country's Fiscal Position Despite Challenges: Fehmida Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

Govt tries to stabilize country's fiscal position despite challenges: Fehmida Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday said the incumbent government has tried amicably to stabilize the country's fiscal position in its two years governance despite facing many challenges it has also resolved the issue of current account deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday said the incumbent government has tried amicably to stabilize the country's fiscal position in its two years governance despite facing many challenges it has also resolved the issue of current account deficit .

The Vice President said the PTI government is determined to facilitate masses and to uplift economy.

"The government made numerous measures to reduce the cost of doing business to increase country exports. We have fixed the gas and electricity rates for the textile industry till June 2021," said a press release issued here.

She said that now our textile industry is equally competitive with the rest of the world producers. "Next year the country will witnessed sharp increase in textile exports in terms of Dollars value. As there this is the only way to escape from the debt trap and to strengthens the exports" she added.

However its unfortunate in 72 years that we had been failed to convince the world to invest in Pakistan." "We have failed to establish a viable tax collection system in 72 years", she added.

She said that Pakistan depends upon other countries to boost its finances and contemplating why the growth rate remained unstable.

Fehmida Jamali further told the second phase of CPEC is its peak and soon the completion of special economic zones will enhance the capacity of country's economic system.

She further said that "We have given a historical economic relief package under Ehsaas Cash Emergency programme to financially empower the poor and deprived segments of the society.""No previous governments in the history had given such economic relief for the common man in a transparent way", adding that especially in villages the deprived people had already received the cash assistance".

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Electricity Exports Business Poor CPEC Man June Gas Textile From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Asian Beach Games postponed

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar appeals public to cooperate with govt on ..

13 minutes ago

FM says govt committed to eradicate corruption fro ..

25 minutes ago

Seven US Troops, 5 Dependents Test Positive for CO ..

54 seconds ago

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celeb ..

43 minutes ago

Germany Records 340 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Weeken ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.