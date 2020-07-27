Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday said the incumbent government has tried amicably to stabilize the country's fiscal position in its two years governance despite facing many challenges it has also resolved the issue of current account deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday said the incumbent government has tried amicably to stabilize the country's fiscal position in its two years governance despite facing many challenges it has also resolved the issue of current account deficit .

The Vice President said the PTI government is determined to facilitate masses and to uplift economy.

"The government made numerous measures to reduce the cost of doing business to increase country exports. We have fixed the gas and electricity rates for the textile industry till June 2021," said a press release issued here.

She said that now our textile industry is equally competitive with the rest of the world producers. "Next year the country will witnessed sharp increase in textile exports in terms of Dollars value. As there this is the only way to escape from the debt trap and to strengthens the exports" she added.

However its unfortunate in 72 years that we had been failed to convince the world to invest in Pakistan." "We have failed to establish a viable tax collection system in 72 years", she added.

She said that Pakistan depends upon other countries to boost its finances and contemplating why the growth rate remained unstable.

Fehmida Jamali further told the second phase of CPEC is its peak and soon the completion of special economic zones will enhance the capacity of country's economic system.

She further said that "We have given a historical economic relief package under Ehsaas Cash Emergency programme to financially empower the poor and deprived segments of the society.""No previous governments in the history had given such economic relief for the common man in a transparent way", adding that especially in villages the deprived people had already received the cash assistance".