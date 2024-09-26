Govt Trying Best To Improve Maritime Sector: Qaiser
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Thursday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the maritime sector.
In a message on the occasion of World Maritime Day issued here, the minister said that the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization also appreciated our excellent and marvelous performance.
He further said that Pakistan Navy was also helping the ministry to resolve maritime sector issues. Paying special attention toward maritime security and blue economy, he added.
Qaiser Sheikh said that digitization of Ports through Maritime Single Window was in progress, adding that modern world class training programs were being conducted in Pakistan Marine academy.
The revenue of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has also increased compared to last year, he added.
The minister said that Pakistan's location in terms of maritime trade was the most important in the region, adding that he was ready to sit with every stakeholder for the betterment of ports.
