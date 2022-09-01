UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying Hard To Provide Relief To People, Despite Financial Constraints: Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Govt trying hard to provide relief to people, despite financial constraints: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said despite financial constraints, the government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to people.

Addressing a news conference, he said persistent efforts were underway to stabilize the economy and provide solace to people. Optimum efforts were being made to help rehabilitate flood-hit people.

The floods have destabilized the country's economy in already difficult conditions.

Lambasting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was inked by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, making it binding on the successive government to implement the programme.

Imran Khan repeatedly violated agreements with IMF by decreasing the prices of petroleum products on sensing his impending ouster from the government.

Imran Khan was only interested in promoting his political agenda. The freezing of gas and electricity prices proved detrimental to the country's economy.

He held Imran Khan responsible for current economic woes.

He lauded the hard work and dedication of Finance Minister Miftah Ismael and said that the Shehbaz government took difficult decisions to put the economy back on right track.

He admitted that some party members did not support some difficult decisions of the government.

Criticizing former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, he said despite knowing the intricacies of the deal with IMF, Tarin conspired against the IMF programme by asking finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sabotage it.

He conspired against the IMF programme on directives of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Tarin Gas From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

6 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

12 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

32 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.