Govt Trying Hard To Solve People Problems: Arslan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Newly elected Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arslan Sheikh Wednesday said the Sindh Government was trying hard to solve the problems of people despite multiple challenges on internal as well as external fronts

Talking to various delegations of the PPP at Mayor House, he said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the voice of the poor.

He said BB Shaheed wanted the eradication of terrorism in the country, adding that she had sacrificed her life for it.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the only leader of Pakistan that had international exposure and respect.

He said the mission of Benazir Bhutto would be fulfilled at every cost. He said collective efforts are needed to overcome increasing population and climate change problems facing the nation.

