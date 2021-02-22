Govt trying its best to bring transparency in electoral process: Kanwal Shauzab

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to introduce electoral reforms in the country to ensure transparency in the election system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to introduce electoral reforms in the country to ensure transparency in the election system.

Talking to a private news channel, she said 'open ballot system' in the Senate elections was being introduced to end the use of money and purchase of votes, adding, "we are confident that a defeat in the Senate election will be the final nail in PDM's coffin".

She criticized that opposition specially PML-N was against open balloting because it doesn't serve their "vested interests".

The MNA said PTI was only democratic party which was upholding the narrative of transparent elections while the opposition parties were stepping back from it, adding, PML-N was badly scared from the narrative of Imran Khan, who wanted to bring transparency in elections by ending rigging in the elections.

She further condemned the death of two persons in firing incident in Daska by-election and expressed deep sorrow and grief.

She said that the perpetrators of firing would be prosecuted without any discrimination adding, PML-N was only promoting tyrannize culture .

Kanwal Shauzab said PML-N leader openly announced that they will used weapons in the elections without any fear but they should remember use of arms was strictly prohibited in the elections.

She said the government was taking all steps to put the looters behind the bars, adding, no one would be allowed to escape.

She suggested that the political parties should come forward and support the government in electoral reforms process so that effective work could be done for the betterment of people.