Govt trying its best to provide maximum relief to poor in budget 2023-24: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Governor Sindh, senior leader of PML-N Muhammad Zubair has assured that the government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the poor in the upcoming budget, and making all-out efforts for strengthening national economy.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said the incumbent government inherited a fragile economy as the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had left behind a huge burden of loans, however, it was taking concrete steps to make the country financially stable.

Zubair said the government was strictly committed to ensuring financial discipline through effective policies for enhancing the overall level of growth in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restarted all those projects which are very important for the general public.

The incumbent government soon after coming into power took some unpopular decisions and adopted a course of stability for the country, Zubair mentioned.

All the decisions were aimed to improve the economic situation of the country, he said and claimed that PTI was responsible for the delay of the IMF bailout package as it never fulfilled the agreement with the IMF in the past.