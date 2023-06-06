UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying Its Best To Provide Maximum Relief To Poor In Budget 2023-24: Zubair

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Govt trying its best to provide maximum relief to poor in budget 2023-24: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Governor Sindh, senior leader of PML-N Muhammad Zubair has assured that the government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the poor in the upcoming budget, and making all-out efforts for strengthening national economy.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said the incumbent government inherited a fragile economy as the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had left behind a huge burden of loans, however, it was taking concrete steps to make the country financially stable.

Zubair said the government was strictly committed to ensuring financial discipline through effective policies for enhancing the overall level of growth in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restarted all those projects which are very important for the general public.

The incumbent government soon after coming into power took some unpopular decisions and adopted a course of stability for the country, Zubair mentioned.

All the decisions were aimed to improve the economic situation of the country, he said and claimed that PTI was responsible for the delay of the IMF bailout package as it never fulfilled the agreement with the IMF in the past.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget All Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

10 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

10 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

10 hours ago
 US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members ..

US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Diss ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.