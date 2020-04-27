UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Trying Its Level Best To Provide Relief To People: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt trying its level best to provide relief to people: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the government was trying its level best to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was a clear direction of the prime minister to his cabinet members and parliamentarians to make all possible efforts for serving the people as it was their fundamental responsibility.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to avoid coronavirus spread in the country, adding the government representatives were also directed to provide assistance to the people of their respective areas in Rashan distribution and Ehsaas program package.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

