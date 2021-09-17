Govt trying to address challenges of inflation: SAPM

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is trying to address challenges of inflation.

The people of every country are facing issue of inflation due to hike in petroleum prices, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Despite COVID 19, he said Pakistan's economy was moving towards right direction.

Commenting on government's role against mafia, he said the PTI government had made efforts to control sugar, wheat, and land mafia.

He said, we have invited the Opposition for electoral reforms but the leaders of political parties are making 'hue and cry' over use of modern technology.

The SAPM further stated that government has started work for media regulatory authority to facilitate the workers but we are facing hurdles in that regard.

Expressing determination of the government for improving system, he said all possible measures are being taken to enhance capacity building and performance of the national institutions.

