Govt trying to address challenges of Inflation: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to address challenges of inflation in the country. Many countries in the world are facing price hike issues due to Covid-19 pandemic, and increase in petroleum products, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The political party leaders are criticizing the government but they never tried to appreciate the PTI policies for controlling the COVID in an effective manner, he said. The world had acknowledged the best possible efforts of Pakistan's government regarding COVID, he added.

Commenting on the plan of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to restart campaign against the PTI, he said the PDM had failed to frustrate the government in the past. He further stated that Opposition had no time to discuss public interest issues but the political party leaders of PDM were going to organize public meetings.

Criticizing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the leader of PML-N is enjoying luxuries life in expensive apartments of London.

In reply to a question about hike in sugar prices, he said there is a mafia in every sector. The government, he said is trying to break network of mafia involved in hoarding and other criminal activities.