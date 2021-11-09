UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Address Challenges Of Inflation: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt trying to address challenges of Inflation: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to address challenges of inflation in the country. Many countries in the world are facing price hike issues due to Covid-19 pandemic, and increase in petroleum products, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The political party leaders are criticizing the government but they never tried to appreciate the PTI policies for controlling the COVID in an effective manner, he said. The world had acknowledged the best possible efforts of Pakistan's government regarding COVID, he added.

Commenting on the plan of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to restart campaign against the PTI, he said the PDM had failed to frustrate the government in the past. He further stated that Opposition had no time to discuss public interest issues but the political party leaders of PDM were going to organize public meetings.

Criticizing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the leader of PML-N is enjoying luxuries life in expensive apartments of London.

In reply to a question about hike in sugar prices, he said there is a mafia in every sector. The government, he said is trying to break network of mafia involved in hoarding and other criminal activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Price Criminals TV Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

51 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

10 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of e ..

Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

11 seconds ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp

Police organizes blood donation camp

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

14 seconds ago
 PFA conducting raids to check quality of food item ..

PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, coll ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.