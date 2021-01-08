UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Trying To Address Grievances, Demand Of Hazara Community:Jam Kamal

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Govt trying to address grievances, demand of Hazara community:Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal on Friday said that government was trying to address genuine grievances and demand of Hazara community.

The matters relating to provincial government had been resolved while demands of Hazara fraternity concerning with Center forwarded to relevant authorities, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on attacks on Hazara community, he said that the community had been facing similar issues in the past. To a question about PM's visit to Balochistan, he said a negative impact was being created regarding Premier's visit to provincial capital.

The CM made it clear that Imran Khan was expressing willingness for travelling to Balochistan area in coming days. To a question, he said four factions of various school of thoughts were found present in the protest demonstration of Hazara community.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Visit TV Government

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

46 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

46 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

46 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

46 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

46 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.