Govt trying to address grievances, demand of Hazara community:Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal on Friday said that government was trying to address genuine grievances and demand of Hazara community.

The matters relating to provincial government had been resolved while demands of Hazara fraternity concerning with Center forwarded to relevant authorities, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Commenting on attacks on Hazara community, he said that the community had been facing similar issues in the past. To a question about PM's visit to Balochistan, he said a negative impact was being created regarding Premier's visit to provincial capital.

The CM made it clear that Imran Khan was expressing willingness for travelling to Balochistan area in coming days. To a question, he said four factions of various school of thoughts were found present in the protest demonstration of Hazara community.