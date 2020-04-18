Govt trying to boost trade volume with Iran : Qasim Suri

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:46 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to boost trade volume with Iran through bilateral cooperation.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony, organized by Chambers of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan.

Iranian Consul General, Agha Rafi, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan's President Ghulam Farooq Khalji and all members of Commerce and Industry were present on the occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri said that measures would be taken to further strengthen trade relations with neighboring country of Iran on basis of modern lines in order to achieve trade goals between the two countries for interest of public, adding boosting of business activities was essential for stability of the two sides.

He said General Agha Rafi's efforts was commendable in that regard, adding the roles of chambers of both the countries, members of importers and exporters were also of utmost importance for enhancing the trade activities.He pointed out that global economic sanctions on Iran was a hindrance to banking and other relations between the two countries, but it was our endeavor that bilateral trade volume with Iran to be improved.

Earlier, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan's President Ghulam Farooq Khalji called attention of the Deputy Speaker about the closure of Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

Qasim Suri assured him that he would also talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan in that regard.

At the end of the event, Shields were also presented to the guests by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan.

