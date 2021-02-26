UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Trying To Complete Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I Project With Stipulated Time: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Govt trying to complete Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I project with stipulated time: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Friday said the government was trying its level best to complete the Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I housing project within the stipulated time.

He said this while addressing the balloting ceremony for different categories of plots in Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I held here by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

"We want the project to be completed in time so that the federal employees can fulfill their dream of having own house," the minister said.

The Ceremony was also attended by Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Director General FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa, MD PHA, senior officers of the Ministry and allottees of Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I.

Waseem Hayat briefed the minister and secretary about the project and said that it was started in 2009 but was delayed from many years. However, from the last two years, construction work on the Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I is fully in progress.

He said the overall progress of the entire project is more than 40 percent, while the approach road, including 140-meter bridge over the Korang River, is 70 percent completed and the project is expected to be completed in December 2021.

Waseem Hayat said that at the same time, special attention is being paid to gardening activities to create a more conducive environment in the Green Enclave.

He said the provision of sui gas, electricity, water supply is being worked on to ensure that all facilities are available to the allottees.

The balloting list would be available on the authority's website to facilitate the allottees of Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I.

In the first phase, the balloting of 2,354 plots of different categories were conducted and those who had been issued POL (Provisional offer Letter) and submitted down payment were included in the balloting.

All the allotees were informed through newspapers to submit their dues and to would included in the balloting. The balloting of some 2,354 plots out of a total of 3,281 plots were conducted in the first phase.

The remaining allottees will be informed through notice or newspapers advertisement to submit their dues for including in next balloting.

The allottees appreciated the efforts of Minister, Secretary and Director General FGE Housing Authority.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Electricity Water Tariq Bashir Road Progress Same December All From Government Best Pakistan Oilfields Limited Housing

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

25 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

36 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.