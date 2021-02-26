Govt trying to complete Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I project with stipulated time: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Friday said the government was trying its level best to complete the Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I housing project within the stipulated time.

He said this while addressing the balloting ceremony for different categories of plots in Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I held here by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

"We want the project to be completed in time so that the federal employees can fulfill their dream of having own house," the minister said.

The Ceremony was also attended by Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb Khan, Director General FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa, MD PHA, senior officers of the Ministry and allottees of Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I.

Waseem Hayat briefed the minister and secretary about the project and said that it was started in 2009 but was delayed from many years. However, from the last two years, construction work on the Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I is fully in progress.

He said the overall progress of the entire project is more than 40 percent, while the approach road, including 140-meter bridge over the Korang River, is 70 percent completed and the project is expected to be completed in December 2021.

Waseem Hayat said that at the same time, special attention is being paid to gardening activities to create a more conducive environment in the Green Enclave.

He said the provision of sui gas, electricity, water supply is being worked on to ensure that all facilities are available to the allottees.

The balloting list would be available on the authority's website to facilitate the allottees of Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I.

In the first phase, the balloting of 2,354 plots of different categories were conducted and those who had been issued POL (Provisional offer Letter) and submitted down payment were included in the balloting.

All the allotees were informed through newspapers to submit their dues and to would included in the balloting. The balloting of some 2,354 plots out of a total of 3,281 plots were conducted in the first phase.

The remaining allottees will be informed through notice or newspapers advertisement to submit their dues for including in next balloting.

The allottees appreciated the efforts of Minister, Secretary and Director General FGE Housing Authority.