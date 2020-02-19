UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Control Inflation Through Welfare Projects: Ali Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:43 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was endeavoring to control inflation through various welfare projects including 'Ehsas programme' to provide relief to common man

The subsidy had already given to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on daily use commodities to facilitate the poor people, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken tremendous initiatives and strong decisions for broader national interest to bring development and stability in the country.

The minister said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes but now the economy had been put on right track as macroeconomic indicators were promptly improving, adding, the same was also acknowledged by the international organizations.

He said the prime minister had taken timely solid steps to overcome issue of wheat and sugar shortages, adding, the great leader always take the nation out of crisis. He urged the opposition parties to do constructive politics by giving their suggestions and highlighting the genuine issues of common people.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.

