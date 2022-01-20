Govt trying to eliminate terrorism: Ali Muhammd

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was trying to eliminate terrorism from nip into bud for a prosperous country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was trying to eliminate terrorism from nip into bud for a prosperous country.

A large number of people from all walks of life offered matchless sacrifices for peace in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the country under the leadership of the prime minister was heading towards progress and and development, adding many segments of society had stabled despite facing price-hike in the country, which was a global issue.

Due to better policies of the government he said, bumper produces of crops were recorded this year and farmers got their actual prices.

The construction and affiliated industries flourished just in three years, he added.

He said the entire world was under immense grip of coronavirus which impacted world economy badly . On the other hand, smart lock down policies the PTI-led government enhanced the exports, he said.

He also appreciated the efforts made during corona pandemic for expats due to which significant remittances were witnessed.