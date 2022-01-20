UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Eliminate Terrorism: Ali Muhammd

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Govt trying to eliminate terrorism: Ali Muhammd

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was trying to eliminate terrorism from nip into bud for a prosperous country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that government was trying to eliminate terrorism from nip into bud for a prosperous country.

A large number of people from all walks of life offered matchless sacrifices for peace in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the country under the leadership of the prime minister was heading towards progress and and development, adding many segments of society had stabled despite facing price-hike in the country, which was a global issue.

Due to better policies of the government he said, bumper produces of crops were recorded this year and farmers got their actual prices.

The construction and affiliated industries flourished just in three years, he added.

He said the entire world was under immense grip of coronavirus which impacted world economy badly . On the other hand, smart lock down policies the PTI-led government enhanced the exports, he said.

He also appreciated the efforts made during corona pandemic for expats due to which significant remittances were witnessed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Expats Progress All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons t ..

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in Germ ..

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

2 minutes ago
 Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

2 minutes ago
 Drug resistant infections kills over 1mn people a ..

Drug resistant infections kills over 1mn people a year: Lancet

2 minutes ago
 Sweden eases quarantine rules to tackle staff shor ..

Sweden eases quarantine rules to tackle staff shortages

7 minutes ago
 Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet: editor

Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet: editor

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.