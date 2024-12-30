Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shakeel

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Monday said that provincial government is trying to ensure the provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps in the respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Monday said that provincial government is trying to ensure the provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps in the respective areas of the province.

He said that the work is being done on several projects to improve the quality of life of the people.

He said this while chairing a conference of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the construction of AC residences in various sub-divisions,the appointment of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals on a temporary basis, provision of medicines in hospitals and holding open courts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary, Secretary Schools Saleh Muhammad Nasir, DG Levies Naseebullah Kakar, while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the provincial government is working for the welfare of the people within the available resources.

Directing to expedite the recruitment of teachers on contract in the education department, he said that the orders for the appointment of selected candidates should be issued soon.

The Chief Secretary directed the Health Secretary to ensure the provision of health facilities to the public in hospitals.

He said that the supply of medicines in hospitals should be ensured at all costs.

The Chief Secretary directed that all Deputy Commissioners should keep a close watch on the prices of food items in their respective districts so that no one could violate the government price list because it directly affects the citizens which needs to be taken seriously so that no shopkeeper could violate the government price list.

He said that it is not right to paralyze the entire city system in the name of protest, regarding the sit-ins, he instructed the officers not to allow the highways to be blocked under any circumstances because it makes the life of the people difficult.

He said that important highways should be cleared immediately, the government's writ should be upheld at all costs and action should be taken as per the law in case of interference.

He directed that all Deputy Commissioners should make it possible to hold open courts in their respective districts and listen to the complaints of the public carefully and resolve them immediately.

He said that the DCs should ensure all possible steps to resolve the problems of the public and all complaints should be acted upon immediately.