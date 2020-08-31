UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Ensure Provision Of Quality Healthcare Services To Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the incumbent government was trying to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to patients at public sector hospitals.

She said this during a meeting a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department here on Monday.

Matters which came under detailed discussion were standard and quality of healthcare services at public and private hospitals, Sehat Insaf Cards and other major initiatives.

The minister said that government for the first time in history had hired 30,000 doctors in the department and provision of healthcare facilities was being monitored through Punjab Healthcare Commission.

She urged the doctors to serve the humanity selflessly as Allah Almighty has granted them this opportunity to serve people.

No compromise must be made on the provision of healthcare services to people, she added.

She further said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff played exemplary role for serving COVID-19 patients. Dr Yasmin said that free healthcare services were being provided to marginalized people through Sehat Insaf Cards according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PMS delegation acknowledged the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the people of Punjab.

Dr Tanveer, Mian Zahid Batha and others attended the meeting.

