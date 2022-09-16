UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Ensure Safe Treatment Of Patients: Dr Yasmin

Published September 16, 2022

Govt trying to ensure safe treatment of patients: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the government was trying to ensure safe treatment of patients in the public hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the government was trying to ensure safe treatment of patients in the public hospitals.

Speaking to the World Patient Safety Day awareness seminar as the chief guest at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here, she said thousands of patients lost their lives due to negligence every year in hospitals all over the world.

She said that training of nurses regarding safe treatment of patients was important in all government hospitals. She said that Punjab was running the largest thalassemia program in the world.

Dr Yasmin said the process of purchasing medicines in the government hospitals was started from February.

Insisting on the doctors good behaviour and manners, she said, that good manners of the doctors made the patient healthy and comfortable. She informed that an online portal had been introduced for the appointment of MS and Principal in the hospitals and medical colleges.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal expressed his gratitude to the minister for addressing the awareness seminar. He also presented a souvenir to the minister.

Professor Dr. Shamsa, Dr. Hussain Jafri, doctors, nurses and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

