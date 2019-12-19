UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Implement Provincial Quota: Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:44 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said the government was trying to ensure compliance of provincial quota in new services being offered by the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said the government was trying to ensure compliance of provincial quota in new services being offered by the Federal government.

"If there is a problem in the implementation of provincial quota then it will be resolved on a permanent basis," he said this in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee for Cabinet Secretariat held here on Thursday.

The minister while explaining the procedure for nomination of Pride of Performance Award said that the Cabinet Division was issued a circular every year in February to get recommendations from all federal and provincial departments within two months. In 2019 there were more than 500 nominated and 127 people were awarded the civil awards, he added.

The Special Secretary for Establishment Division Muhammad Ali Shehzada told the committee that the government was monitoring the procedure on quarterly basis where all stakeholders would be informed in writing to fulfill the legal requirement.

Chairman Committee Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood said the government wanted to resolve the issue and the Parliament was also agreed on the matter with them.

Therefore, the bureaucracy should cooperate in the execution of the provincial quota according to the Constitution.

He said that the employees working in federal services more than the provincial quota should be sent back and details of such employees serving on deputation should also be provided to the committee.

The committee postponed the matter for three weeks and directed a detailed report on the implementation of the quota to be submitted after consultation with the provinces.

The Committee was briefed in detail on the procedure for the pride of performance award.

The standing committee recommended that the committee nominating the award should include members of the National Assembly, Senate and Provincial Assemblies as they are public representatives.

The senators including Najma Hameed, Dr. Asad Ashraf, Naseebullah Bazai, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Samina Saeed and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and other official were also present in the meeting.

