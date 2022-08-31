Govt trying to improve quality of medical education: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government is trying to improve quality of research in the medical universities to get international grants for medical education.

This was said by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting here on Wednesday.

She said that an academic committee was being formed for the University of Health Sciences.

She also directed to form the curriculum Committee and the Research Committee. She informed that the Academic Committee would make suggestions for further improvement in the University of Health Sciences. She said the best educational environment was being provided to students in the medical universities of the province.

The minister reviewed the performance of the UHS during the meeting while Voice Chancellor UHS Professor Dr Hasan Wahid Rathor gave a briefing to the minister.

She directed Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch to form an academic committee for the University of Health Sciences.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretaries Shahida Farrukh and Hafiz Dr ShahidLatif, Dr Asad Zaheer, Mian Zahid ur Rahman and other officers participated in the meeting.