Govt Trying To Lessen Burden Over Common Man: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:25 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to lessen burden over common man

The incumbent government had reduced the GST and Levies on petroleum products, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Internationally, he said, we were facing hike in prices of petroleum. Pakistan was also bearing impact of increase in petroleum products, he added.

The prices of essential items were reportedly moving up due to COVID 19 and delay in supply of commodities across the world, he observed.

In the region, he said, we were selling the petroleum products cheaper than neighboring countries.

Despite COVID, he said Pakistan remittances, digital accounts, exports, stock exchange, and industrial sector were showing positive results.

Replying to a question about Opposition criticism, he said industry and economy could not make progress during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He claimed that PTI government after coming into power tried to strengthen economy and industrial sector.

