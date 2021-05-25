Govt trying to make Lahore clean, green: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the Punjab government was trying its best to make the Lahore metropolis clean and green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements to keep the Punjab clean on directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, held at the Chief Minister Secretariat, here.

She reviewed roles, responsibilities and measures to keep Lahore clean.

The minister said the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would soon complete the hiring of 3,000 employees to enhance its capacity. She said that waste was being regularly disposed of on daily basis from key spots in the city.

"The LWMC is also working on night operations to keep the city clean," she informed. On average, around 6000 ton waste was disposed of from the city daily, she said. "We have planned to make Lahore beautiful in the next 15 days," the minister vowed. She said that all institutions were working to make the city clean.

The minister appealed to the people to place their waste in LMWC containers instead of throwing them on roads.

She said that an awareness campaign would be launched in the provincial capital.

She said that another meeting would be called in 15 days to see the progress.

She said the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) was taking measures to beautify the city and it must develop an integrated strategy to make the city clean.

She directed all institutions to notify the focal persons for coordination and effective service delivery and the drains of the city should be specially focused.

"We are also working on strategy to reduce pollution level in the city besides enhancing aesthetics of main roads," she said.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab education Minister Murad Raas said that sweeping operations were underway for a clean Lahore and the cleanliness was being regularly monitored.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said all institutions were working jointly to make Lahore clean and the city could be cleaned only by joint efforts of all stakeholders.

The Chairman Lahore Waste Management and the MD PHA presented road map to keep Lahore clean.

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and other officials attended the meeting.