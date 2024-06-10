Open Menu

Govt Trying To Make Working Class Prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani on Monday said that the present provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was trying to make the working class prosperous

He said that in the light of the orders of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, the provincial government was engaged in providing bread, cloth, house and other basic necessities of life to the poor people by following the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of providing job orders to the heirs of the employees who died in the Irrigation Department at the auditorium of Civil Secretariat Quetta.

The Ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Madad Jatak, PPP Balochistan President Mir Chingiz Jamali, General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Former Provincial Minister Babu Amin Umrani, Provincial Irrigation Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid, Leaders of LIR and Trade Unions. Leaders other ladies and gentlemen were present in large numbers.

Addressing the ceremony, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani said that during the previous governments, jobs were being sold, but today we were distributing the orders to their rightful heirs in a clear and transparent manner.

It includes our good intentions and instructions from our party leadership, he said.

He said that if we ministers do something wrong, we could not only hold each other accountable, but the party leadership would also put us responsible for this wrong action.

Addressing the leaders of the trade unions on this occasion, the provincial ministers said that we were ready to work together for the construction and development of the Irrigation Department and other sector without joining any grouping.

While informing the details in this regard, Secretary Irrigation, Hafiz Abdul Majid said that till now, a total of 130 heirs have been appointed in the Department, of which 107 heirs were being given orders today.

He said that this process would continue and in case the post becomes vacant, the remaining relatives would also be provided with orders for posting in a phased manner.

