Govt trying to manage availability of additional gas before winter: Musadik

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr.Musadik Malik on Thursday said that coalition government was trying to manage the availability of additional gas before winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr.Musadik Malik on Thursday said that coalition government was trying to manage the availability of additional gas before winter season.

"We are making all out efforts to avoid gas shortage in winter season," he said while talking to a news channel.

Criticizing the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, that country had to face financial crisis due to undue subsidy provided by PTI on petroleum products.

He said the current government was taking all necessary measures to streamline the system.

In reply to a question about tough decisions taken by the coalition government, he said unpopular decisions had saved the country from bankruptcy.

To a question about high inflation, he said the government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to masses.