UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Manage Availability Of Additional Gas Before Winter: Musadik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Govt trying to manage availability of additional gas before winter: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr.Musadik Malik on Thursday said that coalition government was trying to manage the availability of additional gas before winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr.Musadik Malik on Thursday said that coalition government was trying to manage the availability of additional gas before winter season.

"We are making all out efforts to avoid gas shortage in winter season," he said while talking to a news channel.

Criticizing the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, that country had to face financial crisis due to undue subsidy provided by PTI on petroleum products.

He said the current government was taking all necessary measures to streamline the system.

In reply to a question about tough decisions taken by the coalition government, he said unpopular decisions had saved the country from bankruptcy.

To a question about high inflation, he said the government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Wh ..

Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

1 minute ago
 Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

1 minute ago
 Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he ..

Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement

1 minute ago
 Northrop Unveils First Triton Drone for Australia' ..

Northrop Unveils First Triton Drone for Australia's Maritime Security Patrols - ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail r ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail reforms

22 minutes ago
 PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before N ..

PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before November 30

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.