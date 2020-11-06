UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Trying To Promote Trade With Afghanistan: SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Govt trying to promote trade with Afghanistan: SAPM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment, Muhammad Shahzad Arbab here on Friday said the government was taking measures to improve Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and other bordering areas to increase trade with Afghanistan.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of sports festival at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The SAPM that positive feedback had been received regarding trade activities on Torkham Border adding government desired to open Baluchistan like Torkham.

He said that promotion of sports was among priorities of government and allocation of huge funds reflected the commitment of the government to achieve the objective.

Shahzad said the government wanted to improve facilities in Hayatabad Sports Complex for Pakistan Super League.

He also inaugurated newly constructed information technology lab at the board of Intermediate and Secondary education.

The SAPM said that parks would be established in various areas of the city besides developing areas on both sides of railway track.

Later, talking to media persons, he said the government was taking steps to control price hike adding import of sugar and wheat had been started that would help decrease the prices.

He also visited green belts near Khyber Teaching Hospital and parks in the university town.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology Sports Import Pakistan Super League Price BISE Border Media Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

21 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

22 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

26 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

36 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

43 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.