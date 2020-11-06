Govt trying to promote trade with Afghanistan: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment, Muhammad Shahzad Arbab here on Friday said the government was taking measures to improve Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and other bordering areas to increase trade with Afghanistan.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of sports festival at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The SAPM that positive feedback had been received regarding trade activities on Torkham Border adding government desired to open Baluchistan like Torkham.

He said that promotion of sports was among priorities of government and allocation of huge funds reflected the commitment of the government to achieve the objective.

Shahzad said the government wanted to improve facilities in Hayatabad Sports Complex for Pakistan Super League.

He also inaugurated newly constructed information technology lab at the board of Intermediate and Secondary education.

The SAPM said that parks would be established in various areas of the city besides developing areas on both sides of railway track.

Later, talking to media persons, he said the government was taking steps to control price hike adding import of sugar and wheat had been started that would help decrease the prices.

He also visited green belts near Khyber Teaching Hospital and parks in the university town.