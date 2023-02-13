Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that the provincial government was trying to provide affordable and international standard travel facilities to the people of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that the provincial government was trying to provide affordable and international standard travel facilities to the people of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry said that thousands of people are getting cheap and quality travel facilities every day from the People's Bus Service launched by the PPP government in the city.

He said after the successful launching of the people's bus service, pink bus service will soon be started to provide travel facilities for women.

He said that the time was ripe for the people of Hyderabad to support the leadership of PPP so that the city can be taken on the path of development.