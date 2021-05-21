Govt trying to provide maximum facilities to farmers: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto was linked with the development of agriculture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto was linked with the development of agriculture.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here, she said it was a mission of the incumbent government to make farmers self sufficient and provide them facilities.

She said the government was trying to prepare new policy with the help of latest technology, adding that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of farmers.

To a question, she said, "PTI is a democratic party." She said the PTI was just like a family and it would keep solving problems at internal level and added that Jahangir Tareen had reposed full trust on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.