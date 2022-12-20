Govt trying to provide maximum jobs to youth: Fesco BoD

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is striving hard to provide maximum job opportunities to the youth, said Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Director (BoD) Malik Tahsin Awan here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is striving hard to provide maximum job opportunities to the youth, said Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Director (BoD) Malik Tahsin Awan here on Tuesday.

He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the recruitment process in Fesco had started and in this regard, the Fesco administration had published an advertisement for recruitment of 130 vacant posts of scale 17.

Among these vacancies included eight posts of Assistant Director (Accounts/Finance), five of Assistant Director (Audit), four of Assistant Director (MIS), four of Assistant Director (PS/A), seven of Assistant Director (HR/Admin), one of Assistant Director (Environment), one of Assistant Director (Social Impact), two of Assistant Director (Litigation), six of Assistant Director (Legal/Labor) and six posts of Assistant Director (FSM/MM) Field Store Manager.

The recruitment process for these posts had been started and 72 posts of SDO (Operation), two posts of SDO (Civil) and 12 posts of Revenue Officer, which were previously advertised, were in progress, he said, adding that written examination for these posts was expected in January 2023.

The applications for new posts could be submitted online at National Testing Service (NTS) website www.nts.org.pk up to January 03, 2023, he added.