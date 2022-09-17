UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Provide Maximum Relief To Flood Victims: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to flood victims: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that government was trying to provide maximum relief to flood-hit people.

"Despite economic challenges, we are making efforts to extend relief to poor masses," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Criticizing the policies of the previous government, he said the people were suffering due to weak economic vision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. The coalition government after coming into power was trying to stabilize the country's economy.

He said that PTI's poor policies had put every sector in a sorry state, adding that credit went to the incumbent government for taking tough decisions to steer the country out of crisis. "We have managed to protect the country from default," he added.

