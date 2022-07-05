Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is trying to provide maximum relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is trying to provide maximum relief to poor people.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, Chief Minister Punjab had announced 100 units free electricity for poor masses of the province.

Commenting on pre-poll rigging, he said, provision of 100 units free electricity by Punjab government is not a pre-poll rigging. He said, Imran Khan is making 'hue and cry' over petty issues.

He claimed that popularity of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is diminishing due to weak policies of last regime of Imran Khan.

The minister said, the national assembly had ousted the PTI leadership after no-confidence move.

In reply to a question about audio-tap scandal of a PTI leader, he suggested that PTI leadership should ask help from forensic labs. He said, the PTI leaders have been using derogatory remarks against the women of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He urged the political party leaders to avoid indulging in such type of practices. He admitted that PML-N, should continue public welfare schemes rather paying attention to false propaganda of PTI leaders.