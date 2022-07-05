Govt Trying To Provide Maximum Relief To Poor People: Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 11:57 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is trying to provide maximum relief to poor people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government is trying to provide maximum relief to poor people.
Talking to a private television channel, he said, Chief Minister Punjab had announced 100 units free electricity for poor masses of the province.
Commenting on pre-poll rigging, he said, provision of 100 units free electricity by Punjab government is not a pre-poll rigging. He said, Imran Khan is making 'hue and cry' over petty issues.
He claimed that popularity of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is diminishing due to weak policies of last regime of Imran Khan.
The minister said, the national assembly had ousted the PTI leadership after no-confidence move.
In reply to a question about audio-tap scandal of a PTI leader, he suggested that PTI leadership should ask help from forensic labs. He said, the PTI leaders have been using derogatory remarks against the women of Pakistan Muslim League-N.
He urged the political party leaders to avoid indulging in such type of practices. He admitted that PML-N, should continue public welfare schemes rather paying attention to false propaganda of PTI leaders.