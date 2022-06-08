Govt trying to put economy in right direction: Ali Gohar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch said on Wednesday that the policies of the government would once again steer the economy in the right direction.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that this government came into power in a difficult situation and we were ready to deal with all the challenges.

He said that PTI was responsible for the current inflation due to its poor policies and misconduct.

Responding to a question, he said that the budget for the new financial year 2022-23 would be based on realistic figures and all possible steps would be taken to provide complete relief to the people.