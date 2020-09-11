UrduPoint.com
Govt. Trying To Realize Vision Of Quaid-i-Azam: Rashid Hafeez

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is trying to realize the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who wanted to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state said Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is trying to realize the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who wanted to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state said Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez.

In a message issued here on Friday on Quaid-i-Azam's 72th death anniversary he said, the nation was observing the death anniversary with reverence.

He said that the dream of Indian Sub-Continent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the unity is need of the hour to counter the current challenges.

He said, "We could only become a welfare state when we would adopt the Jinnah's principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in true letter and spirit." The Quaid was a visionary leader who not only worked for the political rights of the Muslims of South Asia but also other religions.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader.

" He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-e-Qaum, he added.

He urged the citizens, particularly youth to come forward to play a role for the development and prosperity of the country.

He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their struggle for democracy and independence. Quaid-i-Azam always considered youth an important asset of a nation and emphasized on education and discipline, he said adding, Quaid-i-Azam believed that discipline was the staircase, which could help Indian Muslim students to achieve their goals.

He said, Armed Forces of Pakistan are laying their lives for the security of the homeland and the whole nation pays them tribute.

"Today, we need honest, competent and dedicated leadership, such as the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said adding that, the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, envisaged by the father of the nation.

