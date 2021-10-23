UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Reduce Inflation: Ali M Khan

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:47 AM

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the government was well aware about inflation in the country but it was not only Pakistan's issue but inflation had become a international phenomenon due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the government was well aware about inflation in the country but it was not only Pakistan's issue but inflation had become a international phenomenon due to COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was trying to overcome on the menace of inflation and making its all out efforts to provide relief to common people on edible items in days to come.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not control value of rupee as artificially just like ex finance minister of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar, adding Ishaq Dar had destroyed the national economy by controlling artificially Dollar price during the last PML-N government.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the Prime Minister House and cabinet expenses had reduced during the present government.

Replying to a question, he said there was no increased salaries of the Federal cabinet during the last three years.

He said the opposition parties were playing dramas before the people because they had nothing for sale before them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Ishaq Dar Sale Price Muslim All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

43 minutes ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

59 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

59 minutes ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

59 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

59 minutes ago
 Provision of quality healthcare facilities top pri ..

Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Dr. Rubaba

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.