Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the government was well aware about inflation in the country but it was not only Pakistan's issue but inflation had become a international phenomenon due to COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was trying to overcome on the menace of inflation and making its all out efforts to provide relief to common people on edible items in days to come.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not control value of rupee as artificially just like ex finance minister of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar, adding Ishaq Dar had destroyed the national economy by controlling artificially Dollar price during the last PML-N government.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the Prime Minister House and cabinet expenses had reduced during the present government.

Replying to a question, he said there was no increased salaries of the Federal cabinet during the last three years.

He said the opposition parties were playing dramas before the people because they had nothing for sale before them.