Govt Trying To Save Country At The Cost Of Their Politics: Asif Ali Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Leader Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that the coalition partners of the government were trying to save the country at the cost their politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Leader Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that the coalition partners of the government were trying to save the country at the cost their politics.

He was addressing the party workers of Lahore district 3 and 4 at the Bilawal House here.

He said that inflation was result of Imran Khan's wrong policies.

He said that fate of the country would be changed if the PPP got opportunity to rule. He said that he was shifting to Gulberg as the workers faced difficulty to reach Bahria Town. He congratulated and welcomed Ashraf Bara on joining the PPP.

On the occasion, PPP Punjab Women Wing President Samina Khalid Ghurki said presence ofsenior leadership especially Asif Zardari in Lahore was a good decision which would strengthenthe party. Party leaders of the city were present in the gathering.

