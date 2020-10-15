UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Trying To Stop Adulterated Food For Keeping Masses Healthy: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:08 PM

Govt trying to stop adulterated food for keeping masses healthy: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is trying its level best to check mixing of toxic material in food so that people could use balanced diet to stay healthy, said provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmin Rashid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is trying its level best to check mixing of toxic material in food so that people could use balanced diet to stay healthy, said provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Addressing a webinar organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) on Thursday, she informed that food nutrition was main part of manifesto of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

" Govt is alive with food issues and is initiating number of steps to meet the food requirements of masses," she said adding that holding of seminar on plant-centric food will have much positive impacts in days to come.

The minster stated that govt would extend each possible help to improve health of the people.

NMU VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood informed that both varsities are working jointly for food security to sensitize masses about healthy diet.

The webinar aimed at apprising people on plant centric dishes, he said.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali informed that junk food was much popular among youth these days which is harmful to their health.

Owing to unavailability of organic food, public is suffering from different ailments, he said.

WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraisi, VC University of Gambia, Dr Faqir Muhammad and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Agriculture Gambia From Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

10 minutes ago

Lithuania Registers New Single-Day Record of 255 C ..

2 minutes ago

Female arrested, stolen jewelry and Rs.9.6m recove ..

2 minutes ago

CMH delegation holds meeting with VC IHD

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves land for agriculture varsity c ..

5 minutes ago

Weather remained dry, cold in hilly areas of Baloc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.