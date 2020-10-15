Govt trying to stop adulterated food for keeping masses healthy: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is trying its level best to check mixing of toxic material in food so that people could use balanced diet to stay healthy, said provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmin Rashid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is trying its level best to check mixing of toxic material in food so that people could use balanced diet to stay healthy, said provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Addressing a webinar organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) on Thursday, she informed that food nutrition was main part of manifesto of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

" Govt is alive with food issues and is initiating number of steps to meet the food requirements of masses," she said adding that holding of seminar on plant-centric food will have much positive impacts in days to come.

The minster stated that govt would extend each possible help to improve health of the people.

NMU VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood informed that both varsities are working jointly for food security to sensitize masses about healthy diet.

The webinar aimed at apprising people on plant centric dishes, he said.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali informed that junk food was much popular among youth these days which is harmful to their health.

Owing to unavailability of organic food, public is suffering from different ailments, he said.

WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraisi, VC University of Gambia, Dr Faqir Muhammad and others also spoke.