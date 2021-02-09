UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Stop Horse Trading In Senate Elections: Asad Umer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:34 AM

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is trying to introduce open balloting to block the way of horse trading in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is trying to introduce open balloting to block the way of horse trading in Senate elections.

The ruling party had presented the bill before the lower house but Opposition expressed resentment over it, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The incumbent government was making all out efforts to hold Senate elections with open balloting, he added.

Commenting on agreements with power companies, he said signing agreements with 46 companies would save Rs.836 billion.

The last governments, he said had made expensive agreements. In reply to a question about payment to International power producers (IPPs), the Minister said a commission would look into the matter regarding payment to power companies.

