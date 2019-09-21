UrduPoint.com
Govt Unawed By Protest Threats: Ch Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that there was no threat to the government from opposition's protest calls and it will complete its constitutional term of five years

Speaking during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Secretary General PTI Punjab Shoaib Siddiqui and business community delegation who called on him at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said public voted PTI into power with full mandate and it will lead the country to the path of prosperity and development.

Sarwar said that the PTI government will deliver on all the promises it made during the election campaign and take the country out of crises under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab said eradication of corruption was necessary to strengthen country economically, adding 54 per cent reduction in current account deficit in current financial year was evidence of successful economic policies of government.

He said that government will ensure provision of all the facilities and security to the international investors, stressing no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of facilities to the investors.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has appointed Prof Dr Alia Sohail as Acting Vice Chancellor (on additional charge basis) and Zainab Javed Dar as Acting Registrar of Rawalpindi Women University (RWU).

Governmentt Post Graduate Girls College Rawalpindi has been granted University charter by the Punjab government recently.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed received the appointment orders of the new appointments in RWU from Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar during the meeting.

