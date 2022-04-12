UrduPoint.com

Govt Under Leadership Of Shehbaz Sharif To Complete Constitutional Tenure: Shahid Khaqan Abbassi

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complete constitutional tenure: Shahid Khaqan Abbassi

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Monday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Monday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

"We will formulate the policies and strategies for the speedy development of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N was holding sufficient seats in the assembly to run the government in a befitting manner, he said. Commenting on resignation of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members, he said the PTI should sit in the Opposition benches. He further stated that Imran Khan has resigned by using constitutional rights of this country.

In reply to a question about dates of next elections, he said, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to arrange elections after completion of the constitutional tenure of the PML-N government.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia 'provoking hunger in the world' with Ukrain ..

Russia 'provoking hunger in the world' with Ukraine war: EU

2 minutes ago
 UK sanctions Bosnian Serb politicians over secessi ..

UK sanctions Bosnian Serb politicians over secession threats

2 minutes ago
 White House Declines to Say Whether India Promised ..

White House Declines to Say Whether India Promised to Reduce Energy Imports From ..

2 minutes ago
 Election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister big s ..

Election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister big success for opposition parties ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forc ..

Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forces in Europe - Reports

15 minutes ago
 NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children no ..

NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children not ignored in national prioriti ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.