Govt undertakes seven projects to explore 60,000MT marble potential of merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has undertaken work on seven gigantic projects to explore 60,000 million tons (MT) marble potential of the merged tribal districts.

Tariq Waheed, Senior Geologist, Mines and Mineral Department, Govt of KP told APP on Sunday that seven projects including four ongoing i.e 'exploration of decorative stones' costing Rs108 million in Mohmand, Bajaur and Khyber; exploration of metallic minerals including gold, silver, manganese, iron and chromite costing Rs149.290 million, development of rare metallic mines, coal, marbles, platinum, silver and gold reservoirs in Orakzai costing Rs142 million and strengthening of Project Management Unit (PMU) costing 198.030 million are under process to take full advantage of about 60,000 MT marble treasures of the merged tribal districts.

He said these projects have entered into last stage of completion, which would help generate hundred of thousands of employment opportunities for youth besides alleviate poverty and expedite pace of socioeconomic development in merged areas.

Waheed said three projects including infrastructure development of clusters of mining costing Rs4,500 million, establishment of mineral check-posts costing Rs 800 million and establishment of Mines Safety and Mechanized Mining Centres costing Rs 3500 million were proposed for fiscal year 2022-23.

The proposed projects would focus on solarization of mines, construction of access roads, prevention of illegal mining, training of new miners, international trading and attracting investors besides creating jobs, he said.

Waheed said these rich marble reserves offer unique opportunities for domestic and international investors to earn maximum returns on their investment owing to better connectivity in presence of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the merged districts is blessed with variety of rare and precious mineral and marble deposits including Granite, Chromite, Manganese, Mephrite, Feldspare, Ziarat, Limestones, Silca Sand, Quartz, Dolomite, Epidote, Sphene, Emerald and Soapstone.

Tariq said, there are millions of tones of Granite, Manganese, Chromite, Copper, Nephrite, Jadeite, Serpentinite, Garnet, Epidote, Ationolite, Tourmaline, Idocrase, Grossular, Emerald, Silca Sand, Dolmite, Quartez, Feldspare, Axinite, Sphene, Laterite, Barite, Graphite, Soaptone, Fluroite, Diamond, Limstone, coal, Iron ore, Sandstone, Black Limestone; Lead, Agate, Gold, Silver, Nickel and Marble in the merged districts of tribal region.

He said an Integrated Districts Development Plan (IDDP) study conducted last year on marble deposits in the merged districts, revealed the presence of over 14,700 MT marble in four districts including 8,450 MT in Mohmand, 5,850 MT in Bajaur, 345 MT in Khyber and 65MT in Kurram.

He said KP government was fully focusing on exploration of marble by introducing modern techniques for major economic boost in the province. "Marble produced in this region has great demand within the country and abroad." Warsak Road in Peshawar is a hub of marble industry where about 600 marble units were operating employing thousands of workers.

Mohmand district's Ziarat white marble is high in demands in local and international markets and also exported to Gulf and SAARC countries, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and other countries due to its durability, colorful designs and all weather qualities.

He, however mentioned to wastage of this resource due to traditional modes of exploration and use of local machinery, adding this precious wealth can be saved if the industry is extended technical and financial support in adaptation of modern techniques, technology and huge investment in this sector can help attract huge revenue." It is a profitable business and any person having basic know how can start it initially by investing Rs 1.5 million and can earn Rs two million a year.

Just to start with, he said, an investor needs three machines for cutting the raw marble, its sizing and then polishing. This would cost him Rs 170,000, Rs 130,000 and Rs 150,000 for each machine respectively.

The marble business has flourished substantially during last couple of years due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing Program, he said.

To fully tap marble potential of merged areas, Mohmand Marble City (MMC) is being constructed on 350 acres land. Its major part has been completed with over 45 industrial units starting production, generating around 500,000 jobs.

Marble City' is also being constructed in Buner district to set up over 200 marble and allied industrial units under clusterization concept creating over 50,000 jobs.

About 28 units have started production in Marble City Risalpur while 20 and 70 percent portions of Rashakai and Nowshera SEZ respectively have been earmarked for marble and mines units.

KP Government has allocated Rs 10 million in current fiscal budget for relocation of marble units of Warsak Road to the nearest industrial zones; Rs 837 for development of 100 acres land for Buner marble city and Rs 200 million for acquisition of Salt and Gypsum City in Karak.

Waheed said the government was promoting marble industry by constructing new economic zones, providing loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan Program, training miners and encouraging ease of doing business.

Work on Jalozai and Rashakai economic zones and MMC has been accelerated to bolster marble exports and generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for youth.

