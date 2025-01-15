Govt undertaking rightsizing to reduce expenditures: Azam Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that the present government was undertaking rightsizing to reduce expenditures and strengthen the country’s economy.

Responding to a question answer session of Senator Aon Abbas in Senate, the minister said that practical measures were being taken to ensure of rightsizing of the different ministries’ in a larger national interest.

He said that proposals for rightsizing of five ministries including Energy, Federal education and Professional Training, Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture and Finance Division were being finalized in the third phase.

Azam Tarar informed that rightsizing proposals for ten ministries had been approved in the first two phases, adding that the government were believing and initiating rightsizing of various ministries to get desirous result and streamline the system.

The minister emphasized that rightsizing was need of the hour, saying it was not the government's work to do business but it would provide a congenial environment for it.

Answering another question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) previous government had not done any work to bring political and economic stability in the country.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was focusing on rightsizing, improve economy and deliver something for the welfare and uplift of the common man to change their lifestyle.