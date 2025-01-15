Open Menu

Govt Undertaking Rightsizing To Reduce Expenditures: Azam Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Govt undertaking rightsizing to reduce expenditures: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that the present government was undertaking rightsizing to reduce expenditures and strengthen the country’s economy.

Responding to a question answer session of Senator Aon Abbas in Senate, the minister said that practical measures were being taken to ensure of rightsizing of the different ministries’ in a larger national interest.

He said that proposals for rightsizing of five ministries including Energy, Federal education and Professional Training, Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture and Finance Division were being finalized in the third phase.

Azam Tarar informed that rightsizing proposals for ten ministries had been approved in the first two phases, adding that the government were believing and initiating rightsizing of various ministries to get desirous result and streamline the system.

The minister emphasized that rightsizing was need of the hour, saying it was not the government's work to do business but it would provide a congenial environment for it.

Answering another question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) previous government had not done any work to bring political and economic stability in the country.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was focusing on rightsizing, improve economy and deliver something for the welfare and uplift of the common man to change their lifestyle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Muslim Government

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

1 hour ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

1 hour ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

16 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

16 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

16 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan